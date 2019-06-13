The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying a burglary suspect.
The incident occurred at about 3:15 a.m. on May 29 at KC Smoke Shop & Mini Mart, located at 801 South H Street.
Police described the suspect as a 30 to 35-year-old man, 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 8 inches tall with a stocky build. The suspect is bald and has a mustache and beard.
BPD is asking anyone with information to contact Officer T. Salazar at 326-3858 or BPD at 327-7111.
