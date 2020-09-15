The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance locating a missing juvenile.
Jada Praseuth was last seen at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 in the 6000 block of Mardal Avenue. She is considered at risk because she has no prior history of running away, BPD said in a news release.
BPD described Praseuth as an Asian female, 15 years old, standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She has burgundy hair, brown eyes and a pierced nose.
Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.
