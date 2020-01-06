The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a suspect responsible for an October theft.
On Oct. 12, the suspect was confronted for stealing lumber at a construction site at 9805 Blountsville Drive. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, in his 40s, with a heavy build and wearing a lime green shirt at the time of the incident, according to the BPD. The suspect was driving an older model blue Chevrolet extended cab truck with a black rack.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call detective Eric Celedon at 326-3964 or the BPD at 327-7111.
