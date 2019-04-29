A pop-culture phenomenon some liken to the informal hot-rod meets of the 1960s and '70s plays out every Saturday night in Bakersfield parking lots, as owners of souped-up truck and import cars known as "tuners" or "ricers" gather to check out each other's rides and show off their skill at the racing style known as "drifting." Despite neighbors' complaints and an evolving approach by law enforcement, participants and spectators say the events will continue unless a suitable alternative venue becomes available.