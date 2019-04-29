One late night in March, Cheryl Claypool was attempting to drive onto the Westside Parkway at Allen Road on her way home when she hit a roadblock.
About 50 cars were stopped on the parkway and blocked the whole freeway, Claypool said, with a few taking off at a time in what appeared to be illegal street racing across the parkway. Claypool attempted to get around the crowd, but initially couldn’t get off the freeway.
“I stayed to the right-hand shoulder and tried to get off at Calloway (Drive), but I couldn’t because they were blocking that too,” she said. “I ended up having to weave my way down to Truxtun (Avenue) to get off. You can’t go anywhere until they move. You have to wait for them to do their thing.”
Claypool said she’s had some run-ins with street racers before, although usually smaller groups.
“It definitely seems like it’s getting worse,” she said. “They know there’s not really much enforcement on that freeway and that they can get away with it. I’m all for having a good time, but it gets dangerous when there are 40 or 50 cars involved.”
The Bakersfield Police Department said it has been getting more complaints relating to street racing this year at the Westside Parkway. As of last week, the department said it has received 21 complaints this year, about the same as 2017 and 2018 combined.
The department said it has received a total of 41 racing-related complaints at the parkway since 2017.
While the department has seen more complaints this year, Public Information Officer Nathan McCauley said they may not necessarily mean that street racing is getting worse.
“It could be that people are becoming more aware of (street racing) and are reporting it more,” he said.
McCauley said BPD takes street racing seriously. While they have not conducted any operations so far this year, he said they have done several in the past in an attempt to clear out racing spots across the city.
“We have sent officers out this year for enforcement but we haven’t done a big-scale operation so far this year. It takes a lot of resources,” he said. “If the situation with the parkway grows and becomes a significant problem, we will try to stop it.”
Even when the department clears out a racing spot, racers will often just move to a different place, McCauley said. This causes the department to play a game of whack-a-mole with the racers.
“Our efforts work to an extent, but it almost always seems like we’re just moving the problem to a different spot,” McCauley said.
Chris Addington, spokesman for the Bakersfield Car Club Council Inc., said his organization does its best to discourage street racing in town.
“Anybody who does that, we ask them not to be affiliated with our organization,” he said. “We have zero tolerance for street racing. It’s totally unacceptable.”
Addington said the council’s strict stance on street racing is intended to help keep people safe, as he said that kind of racing can kill or seriously harm people.
Alternatively, Addington recommends that street racers use raceways in Kern County like the Kern County Raceway Park west of Bakersfield and the Auto Club Fomoso Raceway in McFarland, as they provide a safer way to race.
However, he said many street racers don’t opt to do that because it’s less convenient. Why drive 30 minutes or more to race when you can just find a place to race in Bakersfield?
“They do the parkway because it’s easy to get to and usually not very busy late at night,” he said. “We have to get this under control. BPD just has to hammer down on these people and let them know they’re going to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. A lot of them don’t understand the consequences of their actions.”
McCauley said the current punishment for street racing can vary depending on various factors. If it’s just a case of simple speeding, he said that would usually warrant a citation. If there is reckless driving or something more serious, that could lead to a misdemeanor arrest.
“It really varies depending on the egregiousness of the individual, how dangerous they’re perceived to be,” he said.
Robert Rodriguez, public information officer for the California Highway Patrol, said his department takes similar enforcement steps regarding street racing, which the department deals with largely in the outlying areas of Bakersfield and the rest of the county.
Typically, Rodriguez said racers are given citations, can have their license suspended and, in some cases, their vehicle will be impounded.
“If someone is resisting an officer or they escalate the situation in some other way, then it usually becomes an arrest,” he said.
Claypool said she understands that street racing isn’t BPD’s highest priority, but believes officers need to be more present on the Westside Parkway, especially at night. Like Addington, she believes stiffer penalties could go a long way in reducing street racing in town.
Addington said the city should consider adding 24-hour surveillance cameras on the Westside Parkway to help catch illegal racers.
“BPD is trying hard and I give them kudos, but they can’t be everywhere at once,” she said.
The city said it has no immediate plans to install cameras on the Westside Parkway, in part because jurisdiction of the parkway is expected to be given to Caltrans once it is connected to the Centennial Corridor.
