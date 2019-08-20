The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for theft at the Valley Plaza Mall.
The alleged incident occurred on Friday at about 8:45 p.m. at 2071 Ming Ave., according to BPD.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic female in her mid-20's, tall, heavy build with black hair. She was seen on surveillance wearing a yellow dress with a tattoo of a red moneybag on her face and an additional large tattoo on her chest, according to BPD.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Ryan at 661-326-3861 or BPD at 661-327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.