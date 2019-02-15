The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two suspects for a residential burglary that occurred on Jan. 25 in the 2400 block of C Street.
The first suspect is described as an African American male between 25 to 30 years old with short black hair and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark colored jeans, according to the police report.
The second suspect is described as an African American male, also between 25 to 30 years old with short black hair and was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with grey jeans, according to the report.
They were caught on surveillance driving a white newer model Nissan E-NV200 van, according to the report.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.
