BPD searching for toddler and his mother

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help to find a missing toddler and his mother who were last seen June 26.

Josiah Felix, a 2-year-old boy, was last seen with his mother during a visitation, the BPD said in a news release. Felix is a white boy with blond hair, blue eyes and stands at about 2 feet tall while weighing 25 to 30 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and gray shorts.

His mother, Lisette Monique Felix, is a 27-year-old white woman who is 4 foot, 11 inches tall and weighs 98 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Both could be in a Blue Saturn Ion sedan with unknown license plates, according to the BPD news release.

If these individuals are found, please call the BPD at 661-327-7111

