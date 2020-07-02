The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for three suspects wanted for allegedly assaulting a victim with a deadly weapon June 17 in the 1600 block of Brundage Lane.
In a news release, BPD said an individual on a bike was approached by the suspects demanding an item. BPD said one of the suspects shot the victim in the lower body. Two of the suspects then fled in a car while the third suspect stole the victim’s bike.
Here's BPD description of the suspects:
• Hispanic male, 6-feet tall, 150 pounds, 30 to 49 years old, wearing a red baseball hat, black t-shirt, blue jeans.
• White or Hispanic male, standing 5-foot-8, weighing 400 pounds, 30 to 49 years old, wearing a white t-shirt, grey shorts.
• Hispanic male, standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 150 pounds, 20 and 35 years old, wearing a black backwards baseball hat, red T-shirt, brown shorts.
The victim’s bike was a red “Free spirit” 21 speed mountain bike.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Thomas at 326-3513 or BPD at 327-7111.
