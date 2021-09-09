BPD searching for theft, vandalism suspects

The Bakersfield Police Department requests the public’s help to identify three suspects connected to a theft and vandalism.
Around 1:30 a.m. July 9, the three suspects tried to remove items from a business in the 2300 block of Brundage Lane.
The first suspect is a white man, 35 to 40 years old. He is 5'9' to 6' tall. He weighs 175 to 200 pounds and has multiple tattoos on his arms. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black Volcom shirt, white bandana and dark jeans.
The second suspect is a white man, 30 to 40 years old with brown shaved hair. He is around 5'11" to 6'2" tall. He weighs 210 to 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, dark jeans, checkered tennis shoes and a gold chain.
The third suspect is white woman, 25 to 35 years old with blonde hair. Her height, weight and clothing is unknown, according to the BPD’s news release.
The suspect’s vehicle is a 2006 to 2013 white Chevrolet Impala, with tinted rear windows and four doors.
Anyone with information can call the BPD at 661-327-7111 or Detective Hatfield at 661-326-3541.