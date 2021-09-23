BPD searching for suspects in attempted car theft

The Bakersfield Police Department requests the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with an attempted auto theft at about 6 a.m. June 20.
Police said a man and woman entered the victim’s car, damaged the ignition and tried to steal the car from 601 Truxtun Ave. When the vehicle did not start, both suspects fled with items in the car, according to the BPD's news release.
The first suspect is a Hispanic man between 5 foot, 6 inches and 5 foot, 8 inches tall. He has short black hair and a full, short beard. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black gym shorts and black shoes.
The second suspect is a 5 foot, 4 inches tall woman who is either Hispanic or white with brown hair. She was last seen wearing prescription glasses, a black tank top, denim shorts; she also had a black bandana. She has tattoos on her left chest and shoulder area.
Anyone with information about this investigation can call the BPD at 661-327-7111 or Detective Hatfield at 661-326-3541.