BPD searching for suspected burglar of business on Brundage Lane

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding a suspect in a business burglary at 4 a.m. June 4, in the 2300 block of Brundage Lane.
The suspect is described as a mid-40s white male, 5 foot 10 inches and 170 pounds. He has a cross tattoo on his middle left forearm and tattoos on his right hand. He was last seen wearing a black, gray and pink baseball cap, red T-shirt with a white logo, light blue jeans, black and white tennis shoes and a black backpack, according to BPD's news release.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Malhi at 661-326-3947 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.