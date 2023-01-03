 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BPD searching for suspect in Central Bakersfield residential burglary

3000 Spruce Street.jpg

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a residential burglary in 3000 block of Spruce Street.

 Courtesy of BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a residential burglary in 3000 block of Spruce Street.

A suspect drove away in a white or silver BMW on Dec. 5, BPD said in a news release.

Coronavirus Cases