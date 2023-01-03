BPD searching for suspect in Central Bakersfield residential burglary

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a residential burglary in 3000 block of Spruce Street.
A suspect drove away in a white or silver BMW on Dec. 5, BPD said in a news release.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a residential burglary in 3000 block of Spruce Street.
A suspect drove away in a white or silver BMW on Dec. 5, BPD said in a news release.
Anyone with information about this incident may call Detective Lindy Poteete at 661-326-3538 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 297,405
Deaths: 2,579
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 290,826
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 71.62
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.20
Updated: 12/8/22