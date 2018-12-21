The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a man suspected of an attempted burglary of a business.
The burglary took place Dec. 3, the release said, when the suspect attempted to force his way into a Mister Carwash at 3201 Panama Lane.
The suspect was unsuccessful and fled on foot, the release said.
The suspect is described in a BPD news release as a black male in his 30’s, between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall, between 170 and 190 pounds, with a mustache and goatee, seen wearing a black baseball cap, gray jacket with black sleeves, black pants and tan boots.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.
