BPD searching for potential vandalism suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department asks the community’s assistance to identify a suspect potentially responsible for a vandalism offense on June 21, in the 3700 block of Burr Street.
The suspect caused over $950.00 in damages to a vehicle. He is described as a 20-to-25-year-old white man with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black Chicago White sox hat, a black shirt, tan pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information can call Detective A. Watkin at 661-326-3558 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.