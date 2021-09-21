BPD searching for moving truck filled with invaluables

The Bakersfield Police Department requests the public’s help tracking down a stolen moving truck filled with multi-generational, irreplaceable family heirlooms.
The 26-foot, white truck was stolen at about 6:30 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of Roadway Inn and Suites, 3400 Chester Lane. The truck has a Texas license plate that says LDZ3350 and a Longhorn rentals logo on the side.
Anyone with information about this case can call Detective J. Felgenhauer at 661-326-3592 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.