BPD searching for missing woman, 19

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help to find a missing 19-year-old woman.

Apollonia Davis, who has long black hair and brown eyes, was last seen Tuesday in the 1200 block of 38th Street. She is a Native American.

