BPD searching for missing woman, 19

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help to find a missing 19-year-old woman.
Apollonia Davis, who has long black hair and brown eyes, was last seen Tuesday in the 1200 block of 38th Street. She is a Native American.
Davis is considered at risk because she has a medical condition, police wrote in a news release. She’s about 5 foot, 1 inch tall and weighs roughly 97 pounds.
Anyone with information about Davis may call the BPD at 661-327-7111.
