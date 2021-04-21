BPD searching for missing elderly woman

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance locating a missing elderly woman.
According to a BPD news release, Linda Anderson was last seen on April 20 near the 2200 block of White Lane. She is considered at-risk because of medical issues, the news release stated.
The BPD described Anderson as a 70-year-old Black woman, standing 5-foot-1 and weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a blue and white shirt, black pants and black sandals.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.