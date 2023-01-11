BPD searching for missing boy, 14

A search is underway to find a missing 14-year-old boy.
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for Angel Ontiveros who was last seen Monday in the 1400 block of Pacific Street.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A search is underway to find a missing 14-year-old boy.
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for Angel Ontiveros who was last seen Monday in the 1400 block of Pacific Street.
Ontiveros — who stands at about 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs 180 pounds — was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, white shoes and a backpack.
Anyone with information about this case may call the BPD at 661-327-7111.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 302,721
Deaths: 2,587
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 295,485
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 71.29
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.19
Updated: 1/5/23