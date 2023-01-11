 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BPD searching for missing boy, 14

Angel Ontiveros

A search is underway to find a missing 14-year-old boy, Angel Ontiveros. 

 Courtesy of BPD

A search is underway to find a missing 14-year-old boy.

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for Angel Ontiveros who was last seen Monday in the 1400 block of Pacific Street.

Coronavirus Cases