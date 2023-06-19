Roque Vargas.png

Bakersfield authorities are searching for Roque Vargas, 27, missing since Monday afternoon.

 Courtesy of BPD

Roque Vargas is described as Hispanic, 5-foot, 7 inches in height, 155 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

