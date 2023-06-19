Bakersfield authorities are searching for a 27-year-old man missing since Monday afternoon.
Roque Vargas is described as Hispanic, 5-foot, 7 inches in height, 155 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 2600 Block of Mt. Vernon Avenue. He was observed last wearing a turquoise shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
Police said Vargas is considered at-risk due to a mental condition.
Anyone with information on Vargas or his whereabouts is asked to call the police at 661-327-7111.