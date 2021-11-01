BPD searching for missing 15-year-old girl

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Bakersfield Police Department are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Angelina Catalan has been missing from Bakersfield since March 23. When she was reported missing, she was 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighed 130 pounds. She is a Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes.
Catalan may still be in the Bakersfield area.
Anyone with information about Catalan should call the BPD at 661-327-7111 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.