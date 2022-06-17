BPD searching for missing 15-year-old boy

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old boy.
Mohib Mohammed Musleh Ah was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Meeks Avenue.
The teenager is a Middle Eastern male, about 5 foot, 6 inches and weighs 150 pounds. He has short, dark brown hair and brown eyes. The 15-year-old was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black pants and black-and-white Nike tennis shoes.
Anyone with information about this investigation can contact the BPD at 661-327-7111.