BPD searching for missing 15-year-old boy

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help to find Mohib Mohammed Musleh Ah, 15, last seen Wednesday.  

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old boy.

Mohib Mohammed Musleh Ah was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Meeks Avenue.

The teenager is a Middle Eastern male, about 5 foot, 6 inches and weighs 150 pounds. He has short, dark brown hair and brown eyes. The 15-year-old was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black pants and black-and-white Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about this investigation can contact the BPD at 661-327-7111.

