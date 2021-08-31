BPD searching for man accused of robbing car

The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the public’s assistance pinpointing an alleged car robber.
At about 10:40 a.m. May 26, the suspect approached a vehicle in the 2300 block of South Union Avenue, removed items of value and fled the scene, according to the BPD.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 25 and 30 years old, last seen wearing a blue hat and a blue T-shirt.
Anyone with information can call Detective Thomas at 661-326-3513, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.