BPD searching for man accused of robbing car

2300 block South Union Avenue

The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the public’s assistance pinpointing an alleged car thief.

At about 10:40 a.m. May 26, the suspect approached a vehicle in the 2300 block of South Union Avenue, removed items of value and fled the scene, according to the BPD.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 25 and 30 years old, last seen wearing a blue hat and a blue T-shirt.

Anyone with information can call Detective Thomas at 661-326-3513, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

