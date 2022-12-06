 Skip to main content
BPD searching for graffiti suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help to find a graffiti suspect. 

A Hispanic man in his 20s to 30s with brown eyes and wearing black-framed glasses is accused of spraying a white fence in the 1400 block of Baker Street, according to a BPD news release. The incident happened Nov. 18. 

