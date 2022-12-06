BPD searching for graffiti suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help to find a graffiti suspect.
A Hispanic man in his 20s to 30s with brown eyes and wearing black-framed glasses is accused of spraying a white fence in the 1400 block of Baker Street, according to a BPD news release. The incident happened Nov. 18.
The suspect with long black hair though with shaved sides is 5 foot, 6 inches to 5 foot, 8 inches and weighs around 200 to 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue zip-up sweatshirt, blue jeans and black New Balance shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this case may call Officer Alan Guardado at 661-501-0274 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.