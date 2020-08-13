The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a female involved in a physical altercation which occurred August 6 in the 6000 block of Alderpointe Street in southwest Bakersfield.
BPD described the female as White or Hispanic, in her late teens with a short build and dark hair.
She entered a charcoal grey car that BPD identified as possibly a Chevrolet Cruz.
BPD said the female is believed to have been the victim of an assault.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts and well being is encouraged to call Detective T. Hernandez at 326-3501 or BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.