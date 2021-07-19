BPD searching for arcade game thief

The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the public’s help identifying suspect in the burglary of a large arcade game.
The suspect forced his way into Sudz Coin Laundry on 3150 Panama Lane at 3:50 p.m. April 28. He is accused of stealing the device and fleeing, police said.
The suspect is described as: A 20- to 30-year-old white or Hispanic man in his late 20s to early 30s. He has a slim build, short hair and brown eyes. During the burglary, he wore a black baseball hat with a blue MOPARS emblem and a dark blue button-up shirt with yellow reflective strips. He also wore black cargo pants, black work boots and a black wrist brace on his left hand.
Anyone with information can call Detective Amos at 662-326-3872 or BPD at 661-327-7111.