BPD searching for 3 potential assault suspects

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community to help identify three people they say were involved in an assault on May 3 at Firehouse Rosedale Station restaurant at 2905 Calloway Drive.
The suspects followed the victim into a bathroom and assaulted him, causing injuries, BPD said. The suspects fled in a gray sedan.
The following, according to the BPD, are the suspects’ identifying details:
Suspect 1: A mid-20s Hispanic man, 6'0, 230 pounds, with a black beard. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket, black jeans and white shoes at the scene.
Suspect 2: A mid-20s Hispanic man, 6'0, 235 pounds, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a light gray shirt, black jeans and black or white shoes.
Suspect 3: A mid 20s Hispanic man, 6'1, 190 pounds, with long black hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, light blue jeans and blue shoes.