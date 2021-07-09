BPD searching for 3 children

The Bakersfield Police Department issued a report of three children possibly abducted by their parents in a silver Mercedes sedan in the 100 block of Tulare Street.
The mother of all three children, 39-year-old Crystal Russell, has brown eyes, brown hair, weighs 190 pounds and is 5 feet, 9 inches, police reported. The father of one child, 27-year-old Larry Rodriguez, has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 165 and is 6 feet, 2 inches.
The missing children include:
De’Jia May, 13, Black girl, 4 feet, 6 inches, 130 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes
Elijah May, 12, Black boy, 4 feet, 120 pounds, black hair and brown eyes
Jeremiah Rodriguez, Black infant
All three children may not be in immediate harm, and were in protective custody under Child Protective Services, Bakersfield police said. Previously, the children were removed from their parents' custody. However, officials seek to understand the location of the children.
Anyone with information can contact BPD at 661-327-7111.