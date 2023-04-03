 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BPD searching for 3 accused of stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for three people suspected of stealing merchandise worth thousands of dollars from a business on Ming Avenue.

It happened Nov. 3 in the 9000 block of Ming Avenue. Here are the suspects' descriptions, as reported by BPD:

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases