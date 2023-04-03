BPD searching for 3 accused of stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for three people suspected of stealing merchandise worth thousands of dollars from a business on Ming Avenue.
It happened Nov. 3 in the 9000 block of Ming Avenue. Here are the suspects' descriptions, as reported by BPD:
• A 25- to 30-year-old Hispanic man with brown hair and tattoos on his left and right forearms. He was wearing a blue striped T-shirt with gray shorts;
• A 25- to 30-year-old Hispanic man who was wearing a black and red baseball hat, a white sweatshirt, black shorts and black and red shoes; and,
• A 25- to 30-year-old Hispanic woman who was wearing a long-sleeve brown shirt, white pants and black-and-white Converse shoes. She has long black hair.
Anyone who may have information about this incident was asked to direct their tips to the BPD at 661-327-7111 or Detective David Hamma at 661-326-3513.