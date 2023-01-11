 Skip to main content
BPD searching for 2 missing boys

The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two missing boys who were last seen Tuesday night.

Maximus Juarez, 9 and Albert Juarez, 15, were last seen in the 11000 block of Myers Ranch Court. Both are considered at risk because they’ve never run away before.

