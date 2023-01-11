BPD searching for 2 missing boys

The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two missing boys who were last seen Tuesday night.
Maximus Juarez, 9 and Albert Juarez, 15, were last seen in the 11000 block of Myers Ranch Court. Both are considered at risk because they’ve never run away before.
Both are Hispanic boys with short brown hair and brown eyes.
Maximus was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants. He measures 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.
Albert stands about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with black sweatpants. He weighs about 245 pounds.
Anyone with information about the boys is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.