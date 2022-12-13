BPD searching for 2 Best Buy fraud suspects

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to find fraud suspects.
It happened around 2:24 p.m. Oct. 20 at Best Buy, 8300 Rosedale Highway.
The suspects are two white men. One is in his late 40s and was wearing a white Nike ball cap, white T-shirt, black shorts, a black saddle bag and has tattoos covering his lower right arm.
The second suspect is in his 30s to 40s and has brown hair. He was wearing a black hat, black shirt, with tattoos on his arms and under his right eye.
Their vehicle is a white Chevrolet with possible black rims. A license plate is unknown.
Those with information about this incident may call the BPD at 661-327-7111 or Detective Lindy Poteete at 661-326-3538.
