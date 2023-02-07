 Skip to main content
BPD searches for suspects who shot man at Plaza Hotel

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Tuesday at the Plaza Motel.

Officers responding to the 700 block of Union Avenue found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition, BPD wrote in a news release.

