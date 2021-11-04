BPD searches for stolen truck filled with heirlooms

The Bakersfield Police Department continues to seek information about the theft of a truck full of family heirlooms, taken Sept. 17.
The 26-foot-long truck, with a Texas license plate LDZ3350, was stolen from the parking lot of the Roadway Inn and Suites. Logo Longhorn rents trucks is on each side of the truck.
Victims of the crime will offer $10,000 for any information about this case. Anyone with information can contact Detective J. Felgenhauer at 661-326-3592, the BPD at 661-327-7111 or www.p3tips.com.