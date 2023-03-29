 Skip to main content
BPD searches for men suspected of burglarizing vehicle

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two men accused of breaking into several vehicles and stealing various items.

The thefts took place Feb. 24 in the 1600 block of 18th Street, according to an agency news release.

