BPD searches for man suspected of vehicle vandalism

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who allegedly vandalized a vehicle more than a month ago.
The incident took place at 3:54 p.m. July 15 in the 10 block of South Real Road, police said. BPD described the suspect as being a Black man in his 20s standing about 6 feet, one inch with dreadlocks. He weighs about 180 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a black mask, a light gray T-shirt with white writing and dark gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information can call Detective Malhi at 661-326-3947 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.