BPD searches for man suspected of vehicle vandalism

10 block Real

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in vandalism to a vehicle. The incident occurred on July 15th at about 3:54 p.m. in the 10 block of South Real Road.

 Photo courtesy of BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who allegedly vandalized a vehicle more than a month ago.

The incident took place at 3:54 p.m. July 15 in the 10 block of South Real Road, police said. BPD described the suspect as being a Black man in his 20s standing about 6 feet, one inch with dreadlocks. He weighs about 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black mask, a light gray T-shirt with white writing and dark gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information can call Detective Malhi at 661-326-3947 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.

