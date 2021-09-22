BPD searches for alleged credit card thief

The Bakersfield Police Department requests the community’s help in identifying a person suspected of fraudulent use of a credit card.
The incident occurred at about 6:08 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Chester Avenue, the department said.
It described the suspect as a 20- to 25-year-old Hispanic man with a medium build. He is 5 foot, 6 inches and weighs about 200 pounds, the department said.
Anyone with information about this case can call Detective Otterness at 661-852-7006 or the BPD 661-327-7111.