BPD: Search warrant in east Bakersfield pertaining to missing California City boys is standard procedure

The Bakersfield Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in east Bakersfield last week regarding the ongoing investigation into two California City toddlers who went missing in December.
In a news release, the department said there have been numerous media inquiries regarding the facts surrounding the case. The BPD took over as lead agency in the investigation two weeks ago.
The news release stated that search warrants are a standard investigative tool and legal measure in a variety of cases. The BPD also cautioned the public against speculating and making assumptions of guilt during an ongoing investigation.
Three-year-old Orson and 4-year-old Orrin West have been missing since Dec. 21, when their adoptive parents, Trezell and Jacqueline West, contacted police saying the boys disappeared from their California City home while playing with sidewalk chalk in the backyard during the late afternoon.
Both the boys' biological and adoptive families are or have been residents of Bakersfield.
The story has made national headlines and galvanized California City, population 14,000, along with much of Kern County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kern Secret Witness at 322-4040 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.