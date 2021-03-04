BPD says added enforcement will be out during St. Patrick’s Day

The Bakersfield Police Department is emphasizing safe and sober driving during St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.
In a news release, the BPD said that it will have additional officers on patrol that night, starting at 9 p.m., in an attempt to curtail those driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
The BPD said that during St. Patrick’s Day 2019 that seven people were killed in California while 116 others were injured during crashes caused by those driving under the influence.
The agency also reminds drivers that while driving under the influence is a risk to others, it can also inflict pain financially in the form of attorneys’ fees, fines, court costs, insurance rate hikes and car repairs.
To report a suspected drunk driver, call 911.