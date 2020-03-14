Justin Enns had the distinction in 2016 of being the last full-time motorcycle officer in the Bakersfield Police Department's traffic enforcement division.
By 2018, even his motorcycle had been retired, making the BPD one of the largest city police departments in the country without an active motor unit.
But now, the 41-year-old veteran is back in the saddle again, along with three more fellow motor cops. And he believes their enhanced enforcement abilities and the deterrent effect they bring will help save lives on Bakersfield's busy streets and traffic arteries.
"The department bought four new Harleys last year," Enns said. And the motor officers have been on the streets intermittently ever since — and they already appear to be making an impact.
In the last seven months of 2018 (when the motorcycle unit was still disbanded), the BPD wrote 7,576 traffic-related citations.
In the same seven months in 2019, the total number of tickets increased by 1,171 to 8,747, a 15 percent increase. Motor officers generated 932 citations.
While the numbers do show an increase in citations, they may not be as valid as they could be because the motor units were not in service for a significant amount of that time period, said Sgt. Nathan McCauley, the department's public information officer.
"They were taken out of service for a period of time while we were waiting for some equipment for the bikes and additional body-worn safety equipment," McCauley said. "They really only started being in service consistently again early this year."
Enns agreed, noting they expect to see a further increase in traffic citations this year.
"Since the beginning of 2020, we've been going full time," Enns said.
But the continued success of the pilot program will surely depend on its safety record.
Motorcycles are, by far, the most dangerous form of motor vehicle transportation, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In 2017, about 16 passenger cars out of 100,000 ended up in fatal crashes. Motorcycles, on the other hand, had nearly four times that rate with about 61 out of 100,000 registered motorcycles involved in fatal crashes.
The statistics are even more dire when examining the number of fatalities per vehicle mile. In 2017, motorcyclists were 27 times more likely than passenger car occupants to die in a crash per vehicle mile traveled.
But Enns, who began riding two wheels for the BPD in 2011, said the emphasis on safety this time around has been extraordinary, with safer motorcycles and a training regimen that is more comprehensive and demanding than ever before.
It starts with the bikes.
Due to improvements in the frame geometry of the 2019 Harley-Davidsons, Enns said, he can feel the difference in the bike's stability.
He recalled years ago nearly losing control when the bike he was on began experiencing "speed wobble." While he was ultimately able to keep the motorcycle upright, the phenomenon has led to injuries and even fatalities in past crashes.
"On these new bikes, I have yet to feel even a hint of that," Enns said. "You can tell. And with the anti-lock brakes, it's super stable and stops on a dime."
Traffic Enforcement Division Sgt. Michael Gerrity said the safety of officers has long been a concern when weighing the benefits of having a motorcycle unit against its dangers and disadvantages.
"The emphasis is on safety," Gerrity said. But motorcycles offer many advantages four-wheeled vehicles don't have.
Motorcycles can move between and around cars, and if an officer spots a violation, he can quickly get behind and pull over a motorist.
Two-wheeled vehicles offer more maneuverability and a higher vantage point, which allows officers to look into a car and see whether the driver is texting or is otherwise distracted.
Motorcycles also are capable of making tight U-turns in areas that a patrol vehicle would have difficulty maneuvering, he said. Also, officers on motorcycles can make a quicker response to traffic collisions that are backed up by traffic.
"A motor officer can get there quicker to render aid," he said.
But motor units have fallen out of favor in some departments, including the BPD.
By 2013, Bakersfield police began phasing out the seven motorcycles that were left of the approximately two dozen the department had just a few years before. The move came in response to crashes that led to the retirement of several officers, accidents that cost the city nearly $1.5 million.
Greg Williamson, the chief of police at the time, told The Californian that the advantages motorcycles have on the streets cannot outweigh the hazards motorcycle duty presents to officers.
Besides the several retirements resulting from motorcycle crashes through the years, the officers who have been able to return to work sometimes spent weeks or months on disability as they recovered.
Between 2007 and 2013, 37 officers had suffered injuries on motorcycles that resulted in workers' compensation.
Tasked in 2009 with examining risk management in the department, Williamson saw that the number of injuries and the cost of motorcycle crashes was cause for concern. That's when the department began getting serious about reducing the number of motorcycle officers.
But there are disadvantages that go beyond cost and risk of injury.
Motorcycles are grounded during rain and other inclement weather. They can’t transport suspects, and they don't provide the cover a patrol car gives, which can leave officers more vulnerable to gunfire.
Finding a balance between the inherent dangers and the clear advantages is the goal. And demanding that motorists be alert to the presence of motorcycles on the road would go a long way toward saving the lives of both officers in uniform and those who ride for fun or just the love of it.
Increasing the length and depth of training was the first step.
"The 80-hour motorcycle school has been expanded to a 120-hour school," Gerrity said.
The first week, they call it preschool.
"We have officers who have ridden motorcycles for years who come to motorcycle school and struggle," he said. And some will wash out.
Indeed, the whole approach has changed. It wasn't that long ago it was understood that nearly every officer would do time in traffic enforcement on a motorcycle, Gerrity said.
No longer.
Now they look for officers with particular skills and abilities who also have the drive to excel on two wheels.
"You definitely have to want to do this," Enns said.
The survival of the unit depends on it.
