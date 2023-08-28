The Bakersfield and Ridgecrest Police Department officers screened 64 vehicles during a checkpoint in downtown Bakersfield and, through a DUI patrol, arrested seven people on suspicion of DUI, according to a news release.
Officers, right around the corner from Kern County Superior Court, also arrested two people on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with drugs during the checkpoint lasting from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. A man was arrested in connection to child endangerment with a DUI, police reported.