BPD requests public send photos, video of Mesa Marin Sport Complex shooting

The Bakersfield Police Department asks the community to submit videos or photos of a shooting at the Mesa Marin Sports Complex to help with the investigation into the death of a man Wednesday night.
Bakersfield resident Mario Bravo Jr., 41, died at the scene after being shot. Residents can submit their evidence here: https://bakersfieldpdca.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/21-188310
“Anyone in possession of video or photographs may hold a key piece of information that will bring justice to the surviving family of the victim,” the BPD stated.
Evidence can be submitted anonymously. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Anyone with information can call Detective McNabb at 661-326-3873 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.