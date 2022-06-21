BPD requests help searching for at-risk, missing teen

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help to find a missing teenager who is considered to be at risk.
Nathan Alyea, 16, was last seen at about 7:30 p.m. Monday near Pacheco Road and Monitor Street. Alyea is considered at-risk because of a mental disability.
He is described as a white teenager about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 150 pounds. The 16-year-old has brown hair, green eyes and a coin-sized birthmark on his left jaw, the BPD said in a news release.
Alyea was last seen wearing gray gym shorts, no shirt and no shoes.
Anyone with information about this case can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.