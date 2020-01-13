The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance identifying a suspect in a strong-arm robbery case in October at T.J.Maxx on Ming Avenue.
The suspect is described by police as a black man, about 25 to 30 years old with a slim build. He was wearing a Washington Nationals baseball hat, a long-sleeved black shirt and black shorts.
The incident occurred on Oct. 27.
BPD is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to call 327-7111 to or detective Eric Celedon at 326-3964.
