BPD requests community's help to locate suspects in hit-and-run

The Bakersfield Police Department asks the community’s help to identify two suspects wanted in connection to a hit-and-run.
The collision occurred Aug. 27 in the area of Beech and Spruce streets, according to BPD’s news release. The suspects were driving a stolen vehicle, the BPD stated. The stolen vehicle was found at the scene.
The first suspect is a white woman in her thirties. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.
A passenger in the vehicle is a Hispanic man, also in his thirties. He was wearing a black hat with multiple tattoos on his face and neck.
Anyone with information about this case can call Officer Antonio Orozco at 661-326-3969 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.