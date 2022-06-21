BPD requests community's help to find burglary suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help to find a suspect in a business burglary.
The incident happened at 3:30 p.m. May 22 in the 10 block of Denise Avenue, police said. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man about 30 to 40 years old. He stands between about 5 foot, 6 inches and 5 foot, 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 to 180 pounds.
He was wearing a maroon Vans hooded sweatshirt, a red bandana around his neck, black jeans and gray shoes with white soles, according to a BPD news release. It added that he had a green or black backpack.
Police noted the suspect could possibly be a transient frequenting the area of Manor Street and Denise Avenue.
Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Detective Otterness at 661-852-7006 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.