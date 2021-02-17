The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old juvenile.
Fabiola Garcia was last seen Sunday at 2 p.m. in the 100 block of Amburket Way, according to a news release from the BPD. Garcia is considered at risk because she has no prior history of running away, the BPD said.
The news release described Garcia as a Hispanic female, standing about 5-foot-4 and weighing about 230 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, police said.
Anyone with information regarding Garcia’s whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.