Bakersfield Police Department is still seeking witnesses and evidence related the death of Robert Forbes, who died after he was struck by a vehicle the night of June 3 while demonstrating with protesters on California Avenue.
The department said in a news release the investigation into Forbes' death remains open.
Anyone with information is asked to contact:
Kern Secret Witness program at 322-4040 or www.p3tips.com
Video evidence can be submitted to:
