 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BPD requesting community's help in finding missing girl, 13, and boy, 15

Lillie and Bennie West.jfif

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help to find missing 13- and 15-year-old teenagers last seen Nov. 6. 

 Courtesy of the BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help to find missing 13- and 15-year-old teenagers last seen Nov. 6. 

Lillie and Bennie West were spotted in the area of Chester and Truxtun avenues. 

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections