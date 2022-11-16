BPD requesting community's help in finding missing girl, 13, and boy, 15

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help to find missing 13- and 15-year-old teenagers last seen Nov. 6.
Lillie and Bennie West were spotted in the area of Chester and Truxtun avenues.
Lillie West, 13, is a Black girl, who is 5 foot, 4 inches tall and weighs 138 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and black Air Force shoes.
Bennie West, 15, is a Black boy, who is 5 foot, 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these children can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.
