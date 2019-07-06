The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that occurred on a bike path at 11200 Stockdale Highway Friday.
The victim was walking on the path, and the suspect, a 35 to 40-year-old man, walked up to the victim. After he assaulted the victim, he fled on foot.
The suspect is described as a man with a thin build with short red or brown curly hair and tattoos on his left arm.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Petris at 327-7111.
