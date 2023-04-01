 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

BPD reports plummeting catalytic converter thefts, but anecdotal reports suggest the problem remains

20210314-bc-catalyticconverter (copy)

Steve McGlothin, owner of Steve's Muffler in Bakersfield, prepares to install a new catalytic converter on a Toyota vehicle in this March 2021 file photo. The vehicle's previous converter was stolen.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

The explosion of catalytic converter thefts in Bakersfield over the last two years led to an outpouring of frustration. But recent data, in combination with anecdotal accounts, presents a more nuanced picture of the crime’s continuing effects on the local community.

The Bakersfield Police Department reported receiving 38 reports of catalytic converter thefts from the start of January through Thursday. That’s about a 90 percent reduction from police reports filed in each of the years 2021 and 2022 covering approximately the same period.

Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on Twitter: @_ishanidesai.

Coronavirus Cases