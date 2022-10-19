BPD reports pedestrian killed after two-car crash

Bakersfield Police reported a two-car crash Wednesday morning resulted in the death of a nearby pedestrian at the intersection of District Boulevard and Ashe Road.
At around 9:38 a.m., a motorist ran a solid red light for northbound traffic on Ashe Road and broadsided a second motorist, according to a BPD news release. The first vehicle then went out of control and struck a pedestrian at the intersection's northeast corner. The pedestrian suffered major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.